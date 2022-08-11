NORTH HUDSON (TNS) — State forest rangers and DEC civilian firefighters are in their fifth day of working to contain a wildfire that is impacting 5 to 6 acres of the Pharaoh Lake Wilderness Area east of Pharaoh Lake.
The fire was first reported in the early evening Sunday. New York State Police Aviation unit dropped two rangers into the fire location Sunday night. Four more rangers arrived by boat and by foot to the area Monday.
The DEC said the fire area includes a topography of steep ledges, and as of Wednesday the fire was 50 percent contained.
The fire is not threatening the public or any buildings, officials said.
Five forest rangers and four trained DEC civilian firefighters are continuing suppression efforts, the DEC said Wednesday.
"The DEC continues to urge New Yorkers to practice the utmost safety when building campfires this summer," the agency wrote in a statement. "Dry weather throughout June and July has increased the risk of fires. More information about how to reduce the risk of wildfires can be found at DEC's website."
