NORTH HUDSON (TNS) — State forest rangers and DEC civilian firefighters are in their fifth day of working to contain a wildfire that is impacting 5 to 6 acres of the Pharaoh Lake Wilderness Area east of Pharaoh Lake.

The fire was first reported in the early evening Sunday. New York State Police Aviation unit dropped two rangers into the fire location Sunday night. Four more rangers arrived by boat and by foot to the area Monday.

