BRADFORD, Pa. — All of the 73 students at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford who took part in COVID-19 surveillance testing on Tuesday tested negative for the virus.
A mobile medical team from Pittsburgh tested the asymptomatic students, who were randomly selected to participate in the first round of COVID-19 surveillance testing on campus.
If there had been positive cases, the university would have immediately mobilized to activate the protocols it has in place: Students testing positive would be moved into isolation and monitored and supported throughout the process. A contact-tracing team would contact the students who tested positive as well as their close contacts, anyone who spent more than 15 minutes within 6 feet of distance.
All contacts deemed at risk of exposure would be required to self-quarantine. Additionally, the students who live in the same suite or hall with any of those who tested positive would be quarantined in their campus residence, monitored and supported.
“While having no positive cases at this time is good news,” said Dr. Catherine Koverola, Pitt-Bradford’s president, “we must and will remain vigilant and prepared to activate our existing protocols if our circumstances change. Doing so will help protect our campus community and our neighbors in the region and enable us to proceed through the semester with limited disruption.”
Surveillance testing of asymptomatic students will continue every few weeks on all of Pitt’s five campuses. Results are reported to the University of Pittsburgh COVID-19 Medical Response Office for evaluation and determination of Pitt-Bradford’s operational posture.
In addition to testing, Pitt-Bradford has asked students to shelter in place in advance of the start of face-to-face classes on Monday; has developed a flexible academic course system that allows students to attend remotely, if needed or desired; and has made numerous physical changes to the campus to allow for physical distancing, more fresh air in buildings and other preventative measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The university will provide updates on its website regarding the number of positive cases on campus in its ongoing efforts to keep the campus community informed about the prevalence of the virus.