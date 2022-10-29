Randolph students make a difference in their community

RANDOLPH — Downtown Randolph and Weeden Park were a sea of red on Saturday as 150 volunteer students from Randolph Central School gave back during “Make A Difference Day” activities.
Volunteers met early in the morning at the Randolph fire hall to register and receive their “Make A Difference Day” t-shirts before setting out in groups to different locations throughout the community.
Some participants sanded and painted the picnic tables at Weeden Park or the gazebo at the municipal building. Others cleaned up the downtown area, touched up the paint on light poles and raked leaves for senior citizens in the community.
A group of students from the JCC Leadership Class at RCS spearheaded the event with guidance from business teacher Sara Congdon and Deb Miller, executive director at the Randolph Area Community Development Corporation (RACDC).
Congdon said Ben Roosa, Brendan Good, Rileigh Lynn-Haskell and Zachary Farren worked with community leaders and businesses to secure locations that the volunteers could beautify throughout the community. She said they contacted clubs, sports teams, New Directions and other organizations in their school and community to volunteer to help “Make a Difference” in their community.
“This group of four students worked with Deb Miller of the RACDC to make this day happen,” she said. “I supported them, but the kids did all the work. The JCC Leadership Class helps students who may already be leaders become a different kind of leader or a better leader. They are finding the leader within themselves based on their values, their aptitudes and their culture.”
The class is new this year at Randolph. Congdon said one of the main goals of this class is to create a better relationship between the school and our community, which includes the Randolph Academy, New Directions, RCS sports teams and clubs like Girls on the Run, the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.
“I’m so proud of the leadership students and all the students throughout the school who have stepped up to help the community this year,” she said.
Congdon said this was the first time for most of the students to participate in “Make a Difference Day” because it has not been held in Randolph since 2019 when 40 volunteers participated. With pandemic restrictions lifted, the event resumed this year and returned bigger and better than ever.
The varsity girls volleyball team was busy raking leaves at the Presbyterian Church on Main Street. They were assisted by head coach Bailey Johnson and her daughter, Delaney, a first grade student at Randolph.
Coach Johnson, a Randolph graduate, said this was the first time the team has participated at the event since she has been their coach.
“When I played, I took part in Make a Difference Day every year,” she said.
Team members Amanda Adams, Ellie Conley and Kassidy Graham commented on their participation.
“It’s really nice that we all got to participate, especially together as a team,” said Adams, a senior and member of the Leadership group.
“It’s a fun time and I’m actually enjoying it,” said Conley, a junior. “My sister participated in Make a Difference Day in years past when she was part of the volleyball team.”
“I was excited to do it and spend time with the team because I knew it would be fun,” said Graham, a senior. “I think it’s really nice to give back to the community.”
There were huge piles of leaves raked up by the Girls on the Run in the business district. Susan Bohall, a teacher at Chapman Elementary School and spokesperson for the group, said the program for girls in third through sixth grade. She said they run every day and meet three times a week for eight weeks. Then, they do a 5K run in November.
The varsity cheerleaders were painting the gazebo by the municipal building down the street, pausing just long enough to have their picture taken.
A big activity was taking place at Weeden Park where the boys and girls Varsity soccer teams were working together sanding and painting about a dozen picnic tables for the pavilions. Soccer coaches Alexa Troutman and Dakota Skinner, who supervised the activity, said this was the first year they’d done this with their girls team.
“There are probably a total of 40 varsity soccer players here today,” Troutman said. “This is where we practice and play our games, so Weeden Park is a special spot for us. It’s close to our heart to paint the picnic tables and make them look nice for the community.”
Make A Difference Day started in 1992 with the idea for a national day of service to encourage volunteerism across the country. This day is a long-running tradition in the Randolph community as well.