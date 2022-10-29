Randolph students make a difference in their community

Athletic teams from Randolph Central School were “making a difference” the cardinal way — “One family, one community, together.” The gazebo by the Randolph municipal building got a fresh coat of paint by the varsity cheerleaders.

 Deb Everts photo

RANDOLPH — Downtown Randolph and Weeden Park were a sea of red on Saturday as 150 volunteer students from Randolph Central School gave back during “Make A Difference Day” activities.

Volunteers met early in the morning at the Randolph fire hall to register and receive their “Make A Difference Day” t-shirts before setting out in groups to different locations throughout the community.

Members of the Varsity girls volleyball team gather with their head coach Bailey Johnson (far left, back) and her daughter, Delaney (standing in front).
The Varsity boys and girls soccer teams joined together to make a difference on their soccer field at Weeden Park. They cleaned up and painted the picnic tables at the pavilions for the community to enjoy.

