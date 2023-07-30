RANDOLPH – The courage of a Randolph native who gave his life while serving with great distinction in the Global War on Terrorism was honored Saturday with the dedication of the “Staff Sgt. David Textor Memorial Highway.”
Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio, sponsors of the legislation enacting the designation, were joined at the Randolph American Legion Post No. 181 by Sergeant Textor’s family, friends and members of the community to commemorate the contributions of the Bronze Star recipient.
A member of the 1st Special Forces Group, Staff Sgt. Textor was killed in action on July 15, 2008, when he was thrown from the turret of a Humvee during an attack in Mosul, Iraq.
“Sergeant Textor made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation,” Borrello said. “As the father of five children, he would often say he joined the Army to protect his kids and his country.
“While we cannot repay the debt we owe Sergeant Textor or his family, renaming this roadway is one small way we can honor the courage, dedication and ultimate sacrifice of this American hero.”
Staff Sgt. Textor volunteered for military service in May of 2002 after graduating from Randolph Central School and moving with his family to Virginia.
He excelled as a soldier. Staff Sgt. Textor began the Special Forces Qualification Course in May 2005, earning his coveted “Green Beret” in November 2006.
“As with so many of our region’s finest and bravest young men and women, Sergeant Textor was drawn to serve his nation, fully knowing the risk it entailed,” Sen. Borrello said. “Tragically he lost his life during his service, defending his family, his nation and the liberties we cherish.”
The youngest of six children and the only son, Staff Sgt. Textor competed in football, wrestling and track at Randolph Central School. He was a member of the U.S. Army’s Company A, 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces (Airborne).
In 2008, Staff Sgt. Textor became the 163rd name inscribed on the 1st Special Forces Group Memorial Wall at Fort Lewis. His was the 25th name added to the memorial since Sept. 11, 2001.
Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio noted the importance of recognizing the sacrifices of fallen heroes like Staff Sgt. Textor.
“One of the greatest privileges of serving in the New York State Assembly is the ability to help families and communities memorialize the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure that others are given an opportunity to live in a free society. The dedication of the Staff Sgt. David Textor Memorial Highway will forever keep the memory of this Green Beret alive. Sergeant Textor’s bravery and selflessness will never be forgotten,” Assemblyman Giglio said.
Staff Sgt. Textor’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon with Numeral “2” Device, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas ServiceRibbon, Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, Ranger Tab and the Special Forces Tab.
“Sergeant Textor was a decorated combat veteran who devoted his life to serving his country,” Sen. Borrello said. “Now this highway will serve as a reminder to all who use it that freedom isn’t free. It’s secured through the selflessness and bravery of people like Sergeant Textor. I want to thank Assemblyman Giglio for co-sponsoring this legislation and Governor Hochul for signing into law.”