RANDOLPH — The Cattaraugus County Dairy Promotion Committee is pleased to announce Olivia Shawley this year’s county Dairy Ambassador.
The Randolph resident was selected to head the county’s dairy promotion efforts for 2023-24 at a county competition held April 15 at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County in Ellicottville.
Shawley will act as a spokesperson and goodwill ambassador for the local dairy industry, representing the county’s dairy farmers. Her duties include promotion of local dairy products by educating consumers on nutrition and the role of dairy farms in the county. Assisted by her associates, she will be presenting many ribbons and awards to exhibitors at the county fair this summer.
The rest of the dairy promotion team include Erika Conhiser of Arcade, who was named First Associate Dairy Ambassador this year; Kaitlyn Bedient of Machias; Leigha and Evan Spink of Cattaraugus; and Shawley’s younger sister, Addyson.
“I’m so excited to work with our team to start promoting dairy products and the dairy industry this year,” Shawley said. “We have several new members in our program, and I can’t wait for us to learn more about the dairy industry and share that information with others.”
The Dairy Ambassador and her associates will be promoting the dairy industry all year long. While serving as dairy ambassador and associates, these appearances will give the team members valuable experience meeting the public and with public speaking.
“I’m looking forward to making appearances for the dairy industry,” she said. “I love the program and I’ve been participating in it for three years as an associate. I’ve enjoyed every event.”
Shawley said one of the team’s goals is to spread and promote information about the dairy industry throughout the schools. She wants to get younger kids involved and have them grow up knowing about the dairy industry.
“I feel that’s very important,” she said. “I also think it would be great for all of us to work together as a team and do more things that we haven’t been able to do the past few years.”
Shawley and her sister, Addyson, are the daughters of Scott and Melissa Shawley of Randolph. The sisters are active in the Variety Pack 4-H Club.
The 15-year-old Dairy Ambassador said she is raising four dairy animals for the fair. She owns a two-year-old Jersey and a red and white holstein calf, born in December, and leases the other two — a three-year-old holstein and a full-yearling holstein — from her grandfather, Dana Rublee of Mansfield.
Shawley won the New York Holstein Calf Scholarship this year and was awarded a red and white holstein calf she named Satin. Donated by Brian George of Arcade, she received the calf March 31 at the Spring Dairy Carousel show.
Shawley will be entering her sophomore year at Randolph Central School in the fall. She’s a member of the FFA and participates in the club’s dairy judging competitions. Also an athlete, she plays basketball and volleyball and is on the travel volleyball team. She’s also in the chorus. Shawley said she plans to go to a college that has a strong agricultural program and get a degree in dairy science.
The New York State Dairy Ambassador Program is funded through New York dairy farmers through their checkoff promotion dollars and administered through American Dairy Association (ADA) North East. With a goal to develop youth advocates for the dairy industry, the program aims to build critical professional skills and confidence of young individuals who are passionate about the dairy industry. Individuals will gain experience collaborating with a team, knowledge of ADA North East promotion and marketing programs, and will participate in sessions led by experts in public speaking, social media, team building and leadership.
In 2021, the ADA North East in New York ended its Dairy Princess Program and went gender neutral with its new Dairy Ambassador Program. This change was made to open the program to both young men and young women who will advocate for the dairy industry. Both genders now have the opportunity to vie for the state title at the yearly competition.
To request a Cattaraugus County Dairy Ambassador appearance, contact Katie Hill at katie_voelker@live.com.