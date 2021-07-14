LITTLE VALLEY — A 66-year-old Randolph man faces six years in prison for drug possession after his sentencing in Cattaraugus County Court.
Timothy Slater was sentenced Monday by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz for his conviction of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A-II felony. In addition, Ploetz sentenced him to five years of post-release supervision.
The case stemmed from a Jan. 24, 2017, incident in the town of Conewango, when Slater possessed one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures or substances containing a narcotic drug of 2 ounces or more.
Angela Rae Melkioty, also known as Angela R. Lingle, 42, of Olean, was sentenced to five years of probation for her conviction of attempted menacing of a police officer, a class E felony.
The incident occurred on June 17, 2020, in the city of Olean, when she threatened a police officer with a knife.
Mary Erhart, 41, of Bolivar, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted possession of a controlled substance, a class E felony, stemming from a May 3, 2019, incident in the city of Olean. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11, 2022 upon successful completion of Drug Treatment Court.
Tressa L. McMillen, 27, of Olean, pleaded guilty to seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, upon successful completion of Drug Treatment Court, to satisfy a pending indictment. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 20.