LITTLE VALLEY — A Randolph man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court to 3½ years in state prison for his conviction of driving while intoxicated and other offenses.
James Olson, 38, was sentenced last week by County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz as a predicate felony offender on the DWI charge, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and aggravated family offense.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said the incidents occurred May 11, 2022, and Sept. 2, 2021, in the town of Randolph when Olson operated a motor vehicle on a public highway in an intoxicated condition, and operated a motor vehicle on a public on a public highway while knowing or having reason to know his license or privilege to operate a motor was revoked. He also violated a duly ordered of protection, she said.
In another case, Lucus Burton, 38, of Olean, waived prosecution by indictment and pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated.
The incident occurred on Dec. 2 in the city of Olean, when Burton operated a motor vehicle on a public highway when he was in an intoxicated condition. He faces sentencing on Aug. 21.
Four people were arraigned and pleaded not guilty to charges in recent indictments.
Jennifer Schwickert, 36, of West Valley, pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges her with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
The incident occurred on Feb. 7, in the town of Ellicottville when the defendant allegedly unlawfully possessed one or more preparations or compounds with intent to sell, the district attorney said. She is also charged with operating a motor vehicle when she knew her license or privilege was revoked in the state of New York. The case was adjourned for motions.
Brittany Colin, 22, of Salamanca pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charged her with driving while intoxicated. The incident occurred on Jan. 13, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant allegedly operated a motor vehicle on a public highway in an intoxicated condition. The case was adjourned for motions.
Darin Nosey, 32, of Salamanca, pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charged him with driving while intoxicated.
The incident occurred on Jan. 5, the city of Salamanca, when he allegedly operated a motor vehicle on a public highway in an intoxicated condition. The case was adjourned for motions.
Terry Hurd, 38, of Olean pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charged him with aggravated driving while intoxicated.
The incident occurred on or about Dec. 13 in the city of Olean, when the defendant allegedly operated a motor vehicle on a public highway in an intoxicated condition. The case was adjourned for motions.