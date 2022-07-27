BUFFALO — A Randolph man has plead guilty to charges of child pornography recordings from 2020, which could lead to three decades behind bars.
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Alexander Carnahan, 29, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to two counts of production of child pornography.
The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years and a $250,000 fine.
On Jan. 15 and April 28, 2020, Carnahan removed a minor’s clothing and took a video of the child’s naked body, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles M. Kruly, who is handling the case.
Kruly said Carnahan did so because he was sexually attracted to the victim, who was 11 years old at the time.
During the investigation, law enforcement recovered additional images and videos of the victim in video files belonging to Carnahan.
The plea is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia, and the Jamestown Police Department, under the direction of Chief Timothy Jackson.
Sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 17 before Judge Sinatra.
