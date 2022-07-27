BUFFALO — A Randolph man has plead guilty to charges of child pornography recordings from 2020, which could lead to three decades behind bars.

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Alexander Carnahan, 29, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to two counts of production of child pornography.

