Judge's gavel
File photo

LITTLE VALLEY — A Randolph man was sentenced to eight months in the Cattaraugus County Jail for his conviction of assault and child endangerment.

Jordan John, 40, was sentenced Monday by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz on convictions of second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social