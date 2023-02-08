LITTLE VALLEY — A Randolph man was sentenced to eight months in the Cattaraugus County Jail for his conviction of assault and child endangerment.
Jordan John, 40, was sentenced Monday by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz on convictions of second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said the charges stemmed from an incident April 16, 2021, in the town of Randolph when John caused serious injury to another person — with intent — and knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child.
A Franklinville man, Craig Bubak, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal use of a firearm and one count of attempted first-degree assault to satisfy a pending indictment, Rieman said.
The incident occurred on May 13 in the town of Franklinville when Bubak knowingly fired a loaded weapon with the intent to cause death or other serious injury, the indictment charged. Last month, Bubak withdrew from a plea agreement very much like the one he agreed to on Monday and discharged his attorney.
When state troopers and sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident and located Bubak he was allegedly holding a 9mm pistol at the Elm Street bridge. When he failed to comply with orders, a deputy used a Taser to subdue him.
Police said the pistol, which had no serial number, was a so-called "ghost gun," the parts of which were obtained and then assembled into an operable firearm.
Authorities said their investigation revealed that Bubak allegedly threatened multiple people in the area and then fired one shot at someone who was not struck.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 10.
Brandon Gould, 40, of Olean, pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree criminal sex act.
The incident occurred on Sept. 26 in the city of Olean, when the defendant engaged in a sexual act with a person less than 17 years-old, the district attorney said. The case was adjourned to April 10 for sentencing.
Two individuals were arraigned in court Monday.
Jerry Harris, 52, of Buffalo, pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges him with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The alleged incident occurred on July 18 when the defendant, acting jointly, and in concert with another, each aiding and abetting one another, unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug with intent to sell it. The case was adjourned for motions.
Kenneth Lannager, 47, address unknown, pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges him with first-degree robbery. The alleged incident occurred Nov. 21 when the defendant forcibly stole property and when, in the course of the commission he used or threatened the immediate use of a dangerous instrument. The case was adjourned for motions.