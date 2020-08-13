RANDOLPH — Federal prosecutors have levied charges against a Randolph man for allegedly producing child pornography in Jamestown.
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced Thursday that Alexander Carnahan, 27, of Randolph, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with production of child pornography. The charge carries a penalty of 15 to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles Kruly and Elizabeth Moellering, who are handling the case, reported that Jamestown police responded to a residence on June 9 for a report of alleged child sexual abuse involving an 11 year-old. The victim’s mother told police that another one of her children gave her a cell phone belonging to the defendant, who was staying with the family, and told her that there were nude images of the victim on the phone. The victim’s mother searched the phone and found what she believed to be the images, then kicked Carnahan out of the family residence.
On June 16, Jamestown police searched the phone, but did not find any images. The next day, a federal search warrant was executed on the defendant’s Google account, with investigators reporting several images and videos that appeared to match descriptions provided by the victim’s mother. Investigators also recovered child pornography images that Carnahan is not believed to have produced.
On Thursday, a search warrant was executed at the defendant’s current residence in Randolph. A second warrant authorized photographs of Carnahan’s hands to determine whether his hands matched a hand seen in the images of child pornography recovered by investigators.