Randolph hosts state reps at Allegany, Catt. superintendents meeting

RANDOLPH — Randolph Central School this week hosted the Allegany Cattaraugus Superintendents’ Association for their annual meeting with the region’s legislators.
Representatives from 10 school districts across Cattaraugus and Allegany counties attended the meeting with state Sen. George Borrello, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and state Sen. Thomas O’Mara.
As schools from across the state attempt to reinstate new normalcy in their schools following the coronavirus pandemic, issues such as staff and students having a myriad of deficiencies to contend with have come to light.
The session allowed the region’s school superintendents to have their voices heard by legislators as they discussed priorities including funding students’ mental health, workforce shortages, the dedication to funding for school safety and providing reserve fund flexibility.
“The school districts of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties have a long-standing productive relationship with our elected state representatives,” said Kaine Kelly, superintendent at Randolph, which organized and hosted the event. “Senators Borrello and O’Mara along with Assemblyman Giglio continue to be staunch advocates for the students of our region.”
Because rural school districts are faced with their own unique challenges that others schools across the state may not encounter, the legislators were receptive to the conversations that took place.
“This is a great opportunity for the superintendents of our region to make sure our elected officials are aware of the obstacles we face and we are pleased that they are so open to hearing our suggestions for possible solutions which could improve our student experience and outcomes,” Kelly said.
After the Legislative session, the superintendents were invited to stay for a special lunch-and-learn session. Two guest speakers — Mark Garrison, Ph.D., and Maria Van Remmen, Ed.D. — were brought in to speak to the group about social and emotional learning techniques.
Garrison is a nationally recognized scholar and public intellectual with more than 30 years of experience as an administrator, researcher and evaluator in K12 and higher education contexts. He currently serves as Core Doctoral Research Faculty & Professor of Education at West Texas A&M University.
Van Remmen is an educational leader, coach and National Certified School Psychologist with 15 years of experience. She focuses on student and staff well-being, developing interventions for those with social-emotional difficulties. Van Remmen specializes in social anxiety and continues her research on personality and social performance in schools.
Officials from Randolph Central School and the ACSA expressed appreciation and thanks to the regional legislator for providing the opportunity for this annual event.