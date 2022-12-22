Randolph hosts state reps at Allegany, Catt. superintendents meeting

Ten superintendents from school districts in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties recently met with state Sen. George Borrello, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and state Sen. Thomas O’Mara in Randolph to discuss the status of local rural schools following the coronavirus pandemic.

RANDOLPH — Randolph Central School this week hosted the Allegany Cattaraugus Superintendents’ Association for their annual meeting with the region’s legislators.

Representatives from 10 school districts across Cattaraugus and Allegany counties attended the meeting with state Sen. George Borrello, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and state Sen. Thomas O’Mara.

