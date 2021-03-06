RANDOLPH — A “Build it with KaBOOM!” playground grant was recently awarded to the Randolph Area Community Development Corporation (RACDC) by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation through its Built to Play Initiative.
The grant will be used to construct an interactive mammoth natural play site where kids can explore the area’s natural history by pretending to be archaeologists discovering mammoth fossils.
Randolph was among 19 winners of the “Play Everywhere Design Challenge” that included community groups across Western New York and Southeast Michigan. The groups were awarded $1 million total for public installations that inspire play in everyday spaces and give kids more opportunities to get the physical activity they need to thrive. According to RACDC Director Deborah Miller, the RACDC organization will be receiving $75,000.
In Miller’s recent Facebook post, she said the need for flexible play options is more apparent now than ever before, and they are excited to team up with design experts at the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation & KaBOOM! to transform an everyday space in Randolph into a fun and educational natural play space.
Miller said the project is currently called the Randolph Mammoth Natural Play playground. She said this new play area will mimic the natural surrounds of Weeden Community Park with benches and play equipment looking like natural rocks, branches and other natural materials.
“There will be replica mammoth bones buried in the play area, along with other creatures that may have roamed Randolph during the time of the mammoth,” she said. “There will also be informational boards around the perimeter depicting the story of the original discovery of the Randolph Mammoth.”
Randolph was in the news in May 1934 when the remains of the ancient animal were unearthed by workers using a power scraper to dig a new pond at the state fish hatchery, just outside of Randolph. Since then, the deteriorating specimen has been kept in storage and curated at the New York State Museum in Albany.
The Randolph Mammoth was determined to be a Columbian Mammoth dating back 12,000 years. It was unearthed 87 years ago at the Randolph Fish Hatchery which is located less than a mile from the park.
“This project is taking a former tennis court and reimagining it into something useful,” she said. “The discovery of the Randolph Mammoth is a very important part of Randolph and Coldspring’s history and should be celebrated. Our hope is that this play area will bring more people to our community and explore our town.”
Miller said she submitted the idea of the Mammoth playground on behalf of RACDC and Randolph. When this grant opportunity came up again, she started brainstorming what they could do and where. She immediately thought of the old, abandoned tennis courts at the park.
“The tennis courts had been discussed at previous meetings as there was another idea years ago for them, but that project cost was way too high,” she said.
Miller said she discussed the design challenge with her son, Marcus, who is an interior designer in New York City, to see if he had any new ideas that we could use for the challenge.
“I told him I wanted to somehow incorporate the Randolph Mammoth into this design and he mentioned the concept of a Natural Play Playground where the entire playground mimics its surroundings,” she added. “He drew up the initial draft of the play area.”
RACDC will be holding public informational meetings to finalize the design either via Zoom, Facebook or in person. Miller said the project is expected to begin in May with early site development and project completion slated for the end of October 2021.
Now in its third iteration, the Play Everywhere Design Challenge invites communities to submit creative ideas that help make play more accessible to families, particularly those living in neighborhoods that have experienced significant disinvestment.
According to its website, KaBOOM! is the national non-profit dedicated to bringing balanced and active play into the daily lives of all kids, particularly those growing up in poverty in America. A gallery with all winning projects is available at KABOOM.org/grants/play-everywhere-design-challenge.
The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation is a grant-making organization dedicated primarily to sustained investment in the quality of life of the people of Southeast Michigan and Western New York. For more information, visit rcwjrf.org.