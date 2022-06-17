Randolph Arts & Crafts Festival returns Saturday

RANDOLPH — Historic Main Street in downtown Randolph will be buzzing with activity on Saturday as the 48th annual Arts and Crafts Festival returns for one day, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hosted by the Randolph Area Community Development Corporation, the event will feature dozens of talented crafters and artisans offering handmade wares ranging from birdhouses, jewelry, jellies and jams to wreaths, soaps, candles and primitive country décor.
A tasty selection of festival foods will be available at the booths of new vendors and longtime favorites offering fresh-squeezed lemonade, fried dough, taffy, steak sandwiches, curly fries, Italian sausage, pizza, hot dogs and hamburgers.
The festival will include a full day of entertainment, contests and raffles for everyone’s enjoyment. This year’s entertainment line-up includes a DJ who will be playing music throughout the day, Vince the Tree Guy demonstrating his artistic skills with a chainsaw, Nick Mambretti’s Super Hilarious Magic Show at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and Old Dawg Bluegrass performing live from 3 to 5 p.m. in Triangle Park.
The whole family will have plenty of fun activities to keep them busy. A dunk tank will again be part of the festival with some familiar faces ready to take the plunge. Randolph Central School’s FFA members will have a “Kiss the Cow Contest” and the Class of 2027 will be hosting a football toss booth.
The popular Dog Show is back this year giving proud owners the opportunity to show off their pooch. Sponsored by Julie’s Groom and Board, the event will take place at 1:30 p.m. Participants can enter their dogs in one of various categories for judging. All dog show entrants must register at the RACDC information booth, beginning at 1 p.m.
For more details or questions, call RACDC at 358-9701, ext. 208, email racdc@gmail.com or visit online at enjoyrandolph.org.