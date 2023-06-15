Randolph Arts & Crafts Festival coming Saturday

RANDOLPH — Historic Main Street will be buzzing with activity Saturday when festival-goers from across the region attend the 49th annual Randolph Arts and Crafts Festival.
The one-day show will offer a full day of entertainment for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
Hosted by the Randolph Area Community Development Corporation (RACDC), the event will feature 65 to 75 talented crafters and artisans offering handmade wares ranging from birdhouses, jewelry, jellies and jams to wreaths, soaps, candles and primitive country décor.
A tasty selection of festival foods will be available at the booths of new vendors and longtime favorites offering fresh squeezed lemonade, fried dough, taffy, steak sandwiches, curly fries, Italian sausage, pizza, hot dogs and hamburgers.
This year’s entertainment line-up includes a special presentation by the dancers from Expressions Performing Arts Center on Main Street at 11:30 a.m., and two performances by Nick Mambretti’s Super Hilarious Magic Show at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
DJ Latdior Williams of Salamanca will provide music throughout the day, and Vince the Tree Guy of Jamestown will demonstrate his artistic skills with a chainsaw.
Sponsored by Julie’s Groom and Board, the popular Dog Show will take place in Triangle Park at 1 p.m. The canine event gives proud owners the opportunity to show off their pooch and win a prize in various categories. Entrants must register their four-legged friends at the RACDC booth beginning at 12:30 p.m.
The RACDC will be raffling off an Amish-made balcony settee at this year’s festival Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 are are available at Randolph Auto, Randolph Retail, Randolph’s Cattaraugus County Bank, the Randolph Municipal Building and Raw as well as at the festival. All proceeds will go towards future events.
To find out more about the festival, contact RACDC at racdcny@gmail.com or visit enjoyrandolph.org.