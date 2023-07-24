RANDOLPH — Randolph Academy has added Scott Winterburn to its Board of Education.
Winterburn is the intake coordinator for New Directions Youth & Family Services, where he manages the transition for at-risk youth moving into its therapeutic residential facility adjacent to the Academy’s Randolph campus. He performs the same duties for New Direction’s Wyndham Lawn Residential Home, in Lockport.
Winterburn begins a four-year term and was appointed by New Directions, per Randolph Academy’s New York State Special Act charter. He replaces Lea Anne Cali, who served New Directions for 39 years as a registered nurse, and recently retired from her board seat after 22 years of service.
Winterburn has worked for New Directions in various capacities for 25 years of his 33-year career.
“I began as a child care worker in 1990 – back when it was known as Randolph Children’s Home – after earning my bachelor’s degree in Sociology from SUNY Brockport,” he recalled.
Winterburn left in 1992 to join WCA Hospital’s Adolescent Psychiatric Unit, where he worked until 2000 before rejoining New Directions as a social worker and case manager. He was promoted to the Randolph facility’s intake coordinator in 2013, before adding the Lockport facility role in 2016.
“We are very pleased to welcome Scott to our board of education,” said Board Chair Mary Myers. “His long tenure with New Directions gives him great familiarity with our students as well as the normative culture and restorative justice behavioral management model used across our district. I have no doubt he will step right into the spot vacated by Lea Anne Cali, as she enjoys her well-earned retirement.”
“I’m very excited to be joining the board and to play an even greater role in the development and direction of our youth and their education,” Winterburn added. “We have a wonderful, symbiotic partnership with Randolph Academy, and I hope my experience will only strengthen those bonds.”
Winterburn is married to his wife of 32 years, Karen. Together they have a daughter, Kati, and a son-in-law, Steve (Carcaterro).