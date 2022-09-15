RANDOLPH — Randolph Academy has appointed Stephen Sayoc as the new principal of its Randolph campus.
Sayoc has been with the district since 2018 when he joined the Randolph campus as a school counselor, a role he held until this new appointment.
“Working at Randolph Academy has allowed me to have an impact on the lives of students who have faced many unique – and often daunting – challenges,” he said.
Sayoc has held similar roles at East Aurora High School and Fredonia Middle School, as well as the Gloria R. Davis Middle School in San Francisco, during his career.
“Mr. Sayoc has consistently shown a unique ability to connect with our students since joining Randolph Academy in 2018,” said Superintendent Danielle Cook, who oversees both campuses in Randolph and Hamburg.
Sayoc also has extensive coaching and mentoring experience. A U.S. Professional Tennis Association-Certified Tennis Professional with over 30 years of teaching, coaching and organizational management experience, he has coached at the high school and collegiate levels, including the varsity teams at Orchard Park and East Aurora High Schools.
Sayoc also has served as Director of Tennis for the Village Glen Tennis Club in Williamsville (2007-09) and Southtowns Tennis Club in Orchard Park (2005-13). Before joining Randolph Academy, Sayoc played professional beach tennis on the ITF tour. He has also served as a health and fitness accountability coach.
“He’s been recognized by his colleagues with our prestigious Peer Recognition Award and twice received our Unlocking Student Potential Award,” Cook said of Sayoc. “His dedication to our students’ success, as well as that of his colleagues, has been demonstrated throughout his time here, and we’re proud and excited for him to have earned this next step in his leadership development.”
Sayoc holds a master’s degree in Education and Counseling Psychology from the University of San Francisco as well as a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from SUNY Buffalo. He is pursuing a School District Leader certificate of advanced study at Buffalo State College, which he anticipates completing in 2023.
“I’m excited for the chance to now have an even greater impact on the lives of the young people we serve, the families who care for them, and the team members I support,” he said.
Sayoc has three children, Taylor, 23, Noah, 21, and Savannah, 17, and currently resides in Orchard Park with his wife, Lisa, daughter Savannah and a dog, Louie.