Stephen Sayoc has been named principal of Randolph Academy’s Randolph campus. His 30-year career includes counseling positions with the Randolph Academy, East Aurora and Orchard Park school districts.

RANDOLPH — Randolph Academy has appointed Stephen Sayoc as the new principal of its Randolph campus.

Sayoc has been with the district since 2018 when he joined the Randolph campus as a school counselor, a role he held until this new appointment.

