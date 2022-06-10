Randolph Academy honors NHS inductees, service projects

RANDOLPH — Ten students from Randolph Academy’s Randolph and Hamburg campuses have been named to the National Honor Society.
The students were inducted during recent ceremonies that included families, teachers, administrators and invited guests.
The new inductees include:
• Nathan Bardotz, a sophomore from West Seneca
• M.J. Breeze, a sophomore from Kenmore
• Zachary Davidson, a junior from Fredonia
• Abigail Dorius, a junior from Mount Sinai
• Charles Gaglione, a junior from Eden
• Aubrey Moss, a senior from Yorktown
• Kai Mruk, a sophomore from Grand Island
• Wally Rankin, a junior from Jamestown
• Gia Scott, a senior from Dunkirk
• Sierra Seekings, a junior from Falconer
They join Ryan Hackford, a senior from Angola, and Nathaniel Kaizer, a senior from Hamburg, who were among last year’s inaugural class.
“We are so very proud of these students and their accomplishments,” said Shannon Farrell-Wolf, the district’s NHS advisor and a Spanish/English as a New Language (ENL) and Special Education teacher at the Hamburg campus. “These students have all overcome extraordinary issues in their personal lives, so to now see them here today – having achieved such academic excellence in addition to the character, leadership and service requirements which NHS prescribes – it’s truly a moment to celebrate.”
NHS elevates a school’s commitment to scholarship – including a grade point average of 92 or higher – service, leadership and character. These four pillars have been integral to the organization and its members since its inception 101 years ago, and they resonate at Randolph Academy as well.
“These students continue to impress,” added Randolph Academy Superintendent Danielle Cook. “Their service projects include a food drive they’re leading to help the victims of the recent Buffalo East Side shootings. It’s a level of selflessness and community awareness that serves to inspire their classmates – and us all.”
Members of the school community may bring unperishable foods and personal care products to the main office of either the Randolph or Hamburg campus, before June 14, from Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
In addition, the Randolph campus students have revitalized a gardening program, under the direction of NHS advisors Kurt Carlson and Tamara Dustin.
“The students first removed debris from the area, then fortified and prepared two raised-bed gardens,” Carlson explained. “So far, peppers, herbs, potatoes and other vegetables have been planted. This produce will be used for our district’s Food Truck events and future projects and fundraising activities.”