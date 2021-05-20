RANDOLPH — Randolph Academy celebrated induction of its first students into the National Honor Society this week.
Five students comprised this inaugural class, representing the district’s Randolph and Hamburg campuses. They included Bradley Flagg, a senior from South Dayton; Ryan Hackford, a junior from Angola; Nathaniel Kaizer, a junior from Hamburg; Torei Paw Wah, a senior from Falconer; and Stefania Pujols, a junior from The Bronx.
“The idea started from a student who was interested in starting a club in order to build his résumé,” said Shannon Wolf, the district’s NHS advisor and a Spanish/English as a New Language (ENL) and special education teacher at the Hamburg campus. “In the course of our research, we discovered that NHS allows any public school to create a chapter.”
After meeting with Superintendent Lori DeCarlo, who enthusiastically gave the idea a green light, Wolf investigated which juniors and seniors across both campuses might meet the scholarship criteria of a grade point average of 93 or higher. Those who did were given application packets and were eager to participate.
“I go to school excited to learn and hopefully someday use the knowledge to teach others,” Hackford explained in speaking to the importance of scholarship, while Kaizer spoke to his “goal-oriented and hard-working” approach to learning.
Flagg, who is also a volunteer junior firefighter, added, “I like to help my community, and knowing that, as a firefighter, I can help to save someone or stop something from becoming worse means a lot.”
In other words, NHS students not only focus on academic achievement, but they also embrace community engagement. They volunteer in their communities at high rates and make connecting with and serving the community a priority.
Randolph Academy’s students and staff have already begun conceiving new service projects for the school to help current and future students to meet their service criteria. They are also engaging current sophomores so that they can begin considering and working toward the distinction of NHS induction.