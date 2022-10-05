RANDOLPH — The Randolph Academy, a public school district which supports, empowers and educates children struggling with various emotional and mental health disabilities, has welcomed two new board members. 

Susan Locke-Scott and Danielle O’Connor have each begun four-year terms with the district, with Locke-Scott appointed by the New York State Department of Education and O’Connor appointed by New Directions Youth and Family Services, per the district’s New York State Special Act charter.

Danielle O'Connor

Danielle O'Connor

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social