RANDOLPH — Randolph Academy has hired Dr. Kristin Garaas-Johnson as its new Director of Curriculum and Special Education.

Garaas-Johnson joins the two-campus district having most recently served as principal and supervisor of the LoGuidice Educational Center at Erie 2 Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES, where she had been since 2020.

