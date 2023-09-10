OLEAN — The Remote Area Medical pop-up clinic returned to the Olean community Saturday and Sunday at the Olean YMCA, offering free medical help to thousands of people. About 250 volunteers helped patients with dental, vision and general medical needs. The clinic was the third in the greater Olean area in six years. The community host groups sponsoring the event are SUNY Jamestown Community College, St. Bonaventure University’s BonaResponds, Olean City School District and the YMCA of the Twin Tiers.

