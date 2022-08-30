BELMONT — A free medical clinic that attracted hundreds of patients last year is returning in September.
Remote Area Medical — a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics focusing on free dental, vision and medical care by volunteer professionals — will conduct a free, two-day clinic Sept. 24-25 at Genesee Valley Central School.
Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services.
Some of the services available include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. Free, take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.
All services are free, and provided by volunteering licensed physicians, dentists, optometrists and other professionals. No ID is required.
Services are on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. Sept. 23 and will remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. both days.
All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call (865) 579-1530.
A clinic at Genesee Valley school in October 2021 served 316 patients, with services including 121 eye exams, 116 prescription glasses made at the site, 31 dental cleanings, 71 dental procedures and 56 dental x-rays.
Similar figures were seen among those treated at a September 2021 clinic at Jamestown Community College in Olean.
RAM officials told the Times Herald that no clinic is planned for Olean in 2022.