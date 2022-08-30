RAM Clinic

A patient is given an eye exam during the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic held at SUNY Jamestown Community College in September 2021.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

BELMONT — A free medical clinic that attracted hundreds of patients last year is returning in September.

Remote Area Medical — a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics focusing on free dental, vision and medical care by volunteer professionals — will conduct a free, two-day clinic Sept. 24-25 at Genesee Valley Central School.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social