ALLEGANY — Ralph Manning of Allegany turns 100 on Sunday.
He got an early birthday present Tuesday afternoon as three of his daughters attended the Allegany 60 Plus Club meeting to see him get a proclamation from State Sen. George Borrello.
Holly Manning of Cattaraugus, Lori Taylor of Olean and Amber Prosper of Fredonia surprised their dad during the Allegany seniors’ meeting and posed with him and Borrello after the presentation of the proclamation.
When Manning told Borrello it wasn’t his birthday yet, the senator playfully began to walk away with the framed proclamation and saying he’d be back. Manning laughed at that along with many of the more than 70 people on hand.
“I’m surprised at nothing anymore,” Manning told the Times Herald afterward. “But I didn’t expect to see them.”
Manning’s two other children, daughter Ginger Cullers of Brandywine, W.Va., and son Carl Manning, who lives at the Gowanda Nursing Home, got together this past weekend to celebrate his birthday a little early.
He got to wear a birthday hat adorned with candles his daughter Lori presented to him at the meeting. Other seniors came up to congratulate him.
There was a special service Saturday at the New Apostolic Church in Randolph and later a party for about 200 guests in Cattaraugus, where Manning was born and lived for many years until about 15 years ago when he moved to Allegany.
“One hundred years is a long time,” Manning smiled.
In that 100 years, he went from making 40 cents an hour at his first job off his father’s farm, the Borden milk plant in Little Valley, to general manager of Gramco, a feed milling company owned by the Madison family. The pay on the farm was $1 a day, he added.
Born Oct. 30, 1922, on Snyder Hill Road, Manning said he also worked at Moench Tannery in Gowanda in his younger days.
Later he had charge of the New Apostolic Church in Cattaraugus, as well as other locations. Most of the New Apostolic churches in the area have consolidated into the Randolph New Apostolic Church, he said.
He spent three years in the U.S. Army Air Force and was trained as an electrician for guns on B-29 bombers. World War II ended just before his unit was to head to Okinawa.
Manning spent most of his life in Cattaraugus, where he built a house before moving to Allegany at age 85. He was married to his first wife Fritzi for 25 years before she passed away. Later he met and married Pauline. They were together for 32 years prior to her death.
“I do a lot of walking,” Manning said of his exercise. “I walked a mile today. I try to walk for 1½ miles a day.” He joins other senior citizens walking around the gym at the Old Allegany High School building.
As he nears 100, people are naturally asking what is the secret to his longevity, Manning said.
“My stock answer is that every day is by God’s grace.”