BELMONT — The efforts to build on the Western New York Wilds’ existing trails systems got a $50,000 boost this week.
On Monday, the Allegany County Office of Planning reported it had been awarded a $50,000 design and access grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Funds. The funds are to be used to plan out new routes, as well as research easements to make the routes come to fruition.
Local officials hope to use the funds to start the 20-mile gap between the Genesee Valley Greenway trail in Belfast — that route runs from Rochester through Cuba, and is planned to head to Olean in the future — and the WAG trail connecting Wellsville to Pennsylvania.
“This is a very important missing link to a larger 230-mile trail system, the Triple Divide Trail, connecting users from Lake Ontario down to the Susquehanna River in Williamsport, Pa,” said Michelle Denhoff, a planning and development specialist for the county. “Once this portion of the work is complete, we will determine if a connection is feasible and move on to the other phases of the project.”
Aiding in the effort is the new county Trails and Outdoor Recreation Advisory Committee, which will see members appointed from various stakeholders this month. The established group is set to advise the Planning and Economic Development Committee on fostering development of a county-wide trail system.
Two other entities were also awarded grant funds to assist in trail work and design, Alfred University for trails on Jericho Hill, and the Catt/Chau Chapter of the New York State Horse Council for equestrian trail work in the West Almond area.