WELLSVILLE — Heavy rains this summer season have caused a problem in the town of Wellsville.
Highway Superintendent Dean Arnold said Dyke Creek, near the Wellsville Hardware Store on Route 19, has washed out a dike that was built during the 1993 Flood Prevention Project. Part of an adjacent cornfield was also lost.
Arnold said an inspector was expected to arrive this week to assess the damage. He said he hopes it can be fixed by installing riprap, but because it was constructed by the Army Corps of Engineers, they have the final say on the project.
“We may have to bid the work out, but last time something like this happened the Army Corps of Engineers let us do the work,” Arnold said.
In another town matter, board members have approved the purchase of a broom for the loader used at the airport.
No ordinary wooden-handled straw brush broom — this special broom will cost $23,000, including installation, according to Will Shutt, who oversees the airport facilities.
With the Farmer’s Almanac calling for heavy snowfalls in January, Shutt told the board, “I can’t afford for that equipment to be unavailable in winter.”
Even so, he expects between a 100- and 120-day wait for delivery.
The board will decide at a later date whether the bill for the broom will be paid out of the equipment fund or the general fund.
“We’ll figure out where to take the money from when the bill comes,” Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth said.
The board also approved the purchase of a universal towbar for the airport at a cost of $1,410 plus shipping. The cost will be paid from funds remaining in the Allegany County Airport Reserve Fund. Monies set aside by the county legislature for the Wellsville airport.
Pertaining to the building project for the combined highway and town hall, Alsworth told the board that after discussing it with the head of the Building and Trades Department at Alfred State College it was decided to hire someone to oversee the project and act as a liaison to the board and school. He proposed hiring Jack Jones, the former department head at the school.
Arnold told Alsworth he thought Jones was an excellent choice. “He’s been in on the project since the beginning,” he said.
The fee and duties will be hashed over by the board before they meet in September.
Alsworth told the board that he expects to be meeting with Jones each week and that Jones will report to the board monthly.
The project has been halted since Spring when the foundation was dug and holes for poles driven. It is awaiting the return of students to the curriculum to get started again. Construction is expected to begin before the end of the month.
The board set the date for its first budget session for the 2021-22 budget — the meeting will take place at the airport meeting room at 7 p.m. Sept. 1.
The public is welcome to attend, but there will be no comment period at that time.