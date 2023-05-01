BRADFORD, Pa. — On a rainy Sunday, graduates of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and their parents and supporters gathered in the KOA Arena in the Richard E. and Ruth McDowell Sport & Fitness Center to celebrate the university’s 2023 commencement ceremony.
Attention focused on the graduates as Pitt-Bradford President Richard Esch took the stage to welcome those in attendance to the ceremony and to close the academic year by bidding farewell “to another class of very accomplished graduates.”
“Graduates, we are gathered here today to celebrate your achievements,” Esch said. “We hope that each of you that earned an associate of arts, science, bachelor of arts, science or bachelor of science nursing degree, in so doing we recognize the completion of this important milestone in your lives and we wish you success in your journey.”
After speaking to the graduates directly and introducing the faculty members of the platform party and the guests who would take the stage during the ceremony, Esch switched topics to introduce the university’s 2023 award recipients.
The first, the 2023 PBAA Alumni Award of Distinction, was presented to alumnus Dr. Larry Schardt, 1972-1974, who took to the stage by throwing up a double peace sign and yelling, “Rock N’ Roll!”
Esch explained, “If any of you have seen Dr. Schardt around either earlier today or one of his many visits to campus, he gave you a big smile, a peace sign and shouted ‘rock n’ roll’. Dr. Schardt has dedicated his entire life to spreading happiness in every aspect of his life and greeting everyone in that manner is just one of the many ways he spreads joy. He encourages and inspires others to live life to the fullest.”
Schardt has been a professor at Penn State University for almost 30 years, a fact for which he asked attendees not to “hold against him.” In addition to his work as a professor, he is also a bestselling author and motivational speaker.
To help students afford their Pitt-Bradford education, Schardt established the Larry “Rock and Roll!!!” Schardt Scholarship.
The second award presented was the 2023 Presidential Medal of Distinction, the university’s highest honor, presented to 2023’s commencement speaker, George Repchick, class of 1982, who throughout his career and relationship with the university “has shown unparalleled drive, passion and generosity.”
Esch said, “Mr. Repchick, CEO of Embassy Health Care, has spent his entire career in health care and for more than 20 years has operated nursing and assisted living facilities in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida. Mr. Repchick has shared his good fortune with us in many ways, including establishing scholarships for nursing students and donating a new electronic simulation manikin named ‘Sim-man’ to help our student nurses hone their skills.”
Repchick also comes to campus often to host Dinner with a Panther, during which he enjoys dinner with a student.
Repchick, a member of the university’s advisory board, spoke about his experience growing up in a rural town in Pennsylvania before coming to the university in the late 1970s, after offering congratulations and a round of applause to all the graduates.
He also directed the graduates’ attention to a small box on each of their chairs, which contained a small token of congratulations from him and his wife. A box of chocolates which represented a quote from their favorite movie, “Forrest Gump.”
He equated his youth to this box of chocolates and the quote, “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get,” to explain how his experience at the university gave him the ability to manage life on his own.
Repchick received a long standing ovation after his commencement speech, the clapping from which echoed through the halls of the fitness center. Then the attending students’ diplomas were handed to each graduating student individually before Dr. Matthew Kropf took the stage to offer closing comments to officially close the commencement ceremony.
A virtual recording of the ceremony can be viewed at https://www.upb.pitt.edu/academics/commencement, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PittBradford/ or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/uPittBradford.
WHERE SOME GRADS ARE HEADED
With nurses still in high demand, it’s no surprise that nursing students graduating from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford on Sunday are in demand.
Five of the graduates — Haley Dickel of Kersey, Paige Richner of Houtzdale, Jenna Morgan of Johnsonburg, Haily Schatz of St. Marys and Brianna Foy of Tyrone — will take on roles in the Penn Highlands hospital system, serving as neonatal intensive care unit, emergency room, medical-surgical and acute care nurses in the system’s DuBois, Elk and Tyrone hospitals.
Other nurses helping staff Western Pennsylvania medical facilities are Liam McIlwain of Kittanning, who will be a registered nurse at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning; Lillian Baldwin of Bradford, who is an RN supervisor at the Bradford Ecumenical Home; Emily Smith of Eldred who will serve as a nurse at Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital; Bailley Taggart of Eldred, who will be a staff nurse at UPMC Cole in Coudersport; and Meghan Peterson, who will be a registered nurse at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Miniah Willis of Bradford will become a graduate nurse at the University of Chicago Medicine Advent Health in LaGrange, Ill.
In other health-related majors, the exercise science program will send a record seven graduates on to work toward a doctorate in physical therapy, including Andrew Piganelli of Bradford at Daemen College.
Tyler Newton of Shinglehouse will move to Williamsville, N.Y., and be a graduate assistant and athletic performance coach for Canisius College in Buffalo while earning a master’s degree in health and human performance. Jolaina Shetler, a radiological science major from Mount Jewett, will be a registered radiology technologist at Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys.
Other student standouts include a handful of computer information systems and technology students: Aly Thompson of Coudersport will be a web programmer for Pitt-Bradford.
Among criminal justice graduates, Nikolas Erickson of Bradford will be a patrolman with the Allentown City Police and Raychel Keller of Mount Jewett will be a Transportation Security Officer at the Bradford Regional Airport.
Business management majors Alexandra Bennardi and Zachary Woodel, both of Bradford, landed positions in their hometown. Bennardi is a universal associate at CNB Bank and is pursuing an online master’s degree in human resources management from Slippery Rock University. Woodel is a client service specialist with Ameriprise Financial.
The Bradford Area School District will adding teachers from the ranks of Pitt-Bradford graduates: Taylar Mager, an early education preK-4 major from Bradford teaches second grade at George G. Blaisdell Elementary School, and Taylor Sutryk, a health and physical education teacher from Addison, N.Y., will be a health and physical education teacher at Bradford High.