BRADFORD, Pa. — The School of Radiography at Bradford Regional Medical Center has some openings for its fall semester, which begins in August.
Applicants must have a minimum of an associate degree or be currently enrolled at one of the school’s affiliated colleges, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Jamestown Community College or Clarion University. Applicants will be considered until Aug. 20.
The School of Radiography is part of BRMC’s imaging services department and is a full time, 24-month program. Upon successful completion, students receive a certificate of completion and may sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (AART) exam.
Graduates can find work as radiographers or further their education to specialize in areas such as nuclear medicine, special procedures, ultrasonography, computerized tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, radiation therapy and mammography.
For more information, contact Jeanne Capra, program director, at (814) 362-8292.