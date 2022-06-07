BUFFALO — The Olean Times Herald is among the Cattaraugus County publications now being read as audio versions for people who are blind or have a print disability.
For the past 35 years, the Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service (NFRRS) has broadcast local news publications, magazines, books and other printed materials to people who are blind, have low vision or have other print disabilities throughout Western New York and Southern Ontario.
Every week, more than 100 dedicated people volunteer their time and talent by reading the Buffalo News, USA Today, Wall Street Journal and other local and national periodicals.
For possibly the first time, local Cattaraugus County volunteers are now reading the Olean Times Herald and other Cattaraugus County periodicals for area residents. These recordings are available online through many popular podcast players.
Any listener with an internet connection can access live and recorded content when, where and however they want through their computer browser, smartphone, smart speaker or other devices.
Connections and information are available on the NFRRS website at nfradioreading.org/programs. Search for Olean Reads or any of our podcast programs.