BELMONT — Quicklee’s Convenience Stores says that its new Belmont Truck Stop and Travel Center will include a Dunkin’ franchise.
The travel center off Interstate 86 at Route 19 is projected to open by the end of this month; the new Dunkin’ location will open soon thereafter.
“Since we announced our plan to open a new location in Belmont, we’ve had an outpouring of support from the local community,” said Ken Perelli, vice president of Quicklee’s. “People are excited about the development, they’ve reached out with thoughts, and we are pleased to let them know that Dunkin’ will be serving their community soon."
The Quicklee’s site will bring 12 full-time-equivalent positions to the area, and that does not include the jobs created by Dunkin’. In addition to being an Ambest Express location, the new travel center and truck stop will provide a dedicated diesel truck canopy, showers and convenience store staples such as snacks, drinks and local products.
“We work closely with the local community to ensure our locations meet their needs and provide fast, clean, friendly service that people deserve,” Perelli said.
News of the new Dunkin' at the Belmont site comes a few weeks after the closure of the Dunkin' location on East State Street in Olean.
The Dunkin' on West State Road in Allegany remains open.