BELMONT — With only a few finishing touches left to complete, the Quicklee’s travel plaza at the crossroads in Belvidere is open and serving customers.
Sitting in a chair in front of a dormant fireplace — which with cooler weather around the corner is bound to be a favorite spot for customers — Quicklee’s manager Paul Gfeller explained what the new facility offers and what is left to complete.
“We’re getting our chairs and tables in for the dining room at the end of the week,” he said, “and we’re looking at our hot food menu. One of my people is going to be working with a food service chef to come up with entrees people will enjoy. We’re going to offer a garbage plate because people, especially truckers seem to like them, and we’ll have other local favorites.”
Earlier in the summer, Quicklee’s announced that Dunkin’ would be joining them at the facility. Gfeller explained that the local franchise is working with Dunkin’s corporate office and that the project will be delayed until the first of the year.
Until then, the new Quicklee’s has plenty of room to host small gatherings or meetings, he said.
Due to COVID-19, Quicklee’s beer permit application has yet to be processed as well.
“It was submitted in May, but everything is delayed by the coronavirus, so we’re waiting on it,” Gfeller said, while pointing out the site has wide variety of beverages, including free coffee to all first responders and emergency medical services workers.
“It’s not uncommon to see an ambulance parked in our lot or a couple of trooper cars,” he said.
The Belmont Quicklee’s has had a soft opening since Aug 24.
“We’re just entering our fifth week and we have received a fantastic reception from the community and other businesses,” Gfeller said. “It is the local people who can make or break a store like this, and we have already exceeded the projections for attendance by a lot and it is steadily climbing. Eighty percent of the people who walk through our doors are local.”
Gfeller said he has “probably had 200 conversations” with local people, “and I’ve had quite the education learning the history of this site and the area.”
The lack of paint in some places and a little dust on the floor of the yet-to-be-completed dining area has not stopped the 24/7 operation from offering groceries, snacks and nutritional foods and complete dinners.
But Quicklee’s is a travel plaza and with the installation of giant signs reaching 150 feet into the air going up soon, it is hoped the truck traffic will increase.
“We’ve already had our truck parking lot filled overnight a few times,” Gfeller noted.
Quicklee’s offers truckers and travelers the lowest fuel prices on the beaten path.
“I keep track of the prices in the local area and try to stay below that,” Gfeller said. “You can’t beat our location on the main east and west and north and south routes in the county we’re ideally located for travelers and truckers.”
Quicklee’s offers two unisex hot showers, equipped with heating lamps, free to truckers who are signed up on their points plan, but $13/hour for others. The store also offers all the gadgets and paperwork long-haul truckers appreciate.
The Quicklee’s chain has been owned and operated by the Peter Bruckel family since 1995. Since opening the first store in Avon more than 20 years ago, there are now 22 locations throughout Upstate New York.
The Belmont facility is the Bruckel’s family’s 22nd store. There are 16 local people employed by the business.