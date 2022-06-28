WELLSVILLE — Requests and approvals led to questions at the village board meeting Monday evening.
Trustees were asked to approve a request for a peddling and soliciting application. The application was submitted by Glen Vancise for Mama's Country Kitchen mobile food trailer. However, Vancise was not at the meeting and could not answer the questions the board had.
For example, trustees wanted to know where he plans to set up his mobile food trailer and what he plans to serve.
Since their questions could not be answered the board tabled the application until next month's meeting, at which time it is hoped that Vancise will answer concerns.
Questions also abounded about the decision to purchase flashing details and mortar replacement for the police station roof. Trustee Mike Roeske was concerned about the $30,000 proposed cost for the repair work and whether the project had been put out to bid.
Although the money will be taken out of the village’s capital reserve fund in the discussion that followed Roeske expressed that he thought the $30,000 price tag was a bit too high.
He was told that the request was originally approved under the former head of the Department of Public works and at the time there was bid for estimates.
Police Chief Tim O’Grady said, “Whenever we get torrential rain, we get water in the police station.”
Public Works Director Dean Arnold explained that the water is running down the walls.
The treasurer said that money has been set aside for the last three years to pay for the repairs to the police station roof and flashing. The request was approved.
Arnold reported that 750 feet of water line needs to be repaired at a cost not to exceed $100,000. He explained that it is an existing distribution line which comes out of the water plant and endangers the water flow. Since this is an emergency situation he said, therefore the project does not have to be bid out. Approval was given to go ahead with the repair.
Arnold also reported that 44,000 tons of blacktop has been replaced and that the repaving of streets continues.
“We're happy to get this done so early in the year,” he said.
After the meeting, O’Grady reported that the investigation is continuing into the desecration of veteran’s graves in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Mayor Randy Shayler commented that he is overwhelmed by the lack of respect that has been shown regarding the theft of the military plaques.
However, when asked if the board would add to the $13,000 reward fund, Roeske commented that they don't have an apparatus in the budget to deal with such a donation and that they do not have a discretionary fund.