GREAT VALLEY — Pumpkinville opens for the 2022 season in one week — Saturday, Sept. 17 — and owners Dan and Diane Pawlowski are directing a flurry of last-minute activity.
Dan can’t wait to show off the latest additions to Pumpkinville: The Pumpkinville Feed Mill Obstacle Course and the Pumpkinville Candy Cannon.
Diane can’t wait to see people lining up outside the Pumpkinville Bakery for bags of pumpkin donuts with a touch of cinnamon and browsing merchandise at the Boutique and Bounty Barn, the areas she oversees.
“We’ve got a lot of new and exciting items this year,” she added.
Their daughter Lisa selects items for both, while their son Jim manages the Beer Garden, which was new last year. Both spend the summer helping their parents get Pumpkinville ready for its fall opening.
This marks the 27th year the Pawlowskis have owned and operated Pumpkinville at its current location.
The first box of smaller pumpkins was picked on Friday. They will go to a woman who paints them for sale at Pumpkinville. The bigger pumpkins will be picked next week and lined up at the Pumpkinville entrance.
It was not an easy year for pumpkins with the lack of rain, Dan said. The fog that develops in the valley and clings to the pumpkin plants didn’t form as often this summer with high temperatures.
Not to worry, though, Dan said. There will be plenty of pumpkins in the sizes kids want.
The first two weekends Pumpkinville is open there will a be Sunflower Daze benefit for Olean’s Pink Pumpkin Project to aid breast cancer survivors. Stems will be $1 each or six for $5, Dan said.
Overlooking the newly-built Pumpkinville Feed Mill Obstacle Course, Dan said the idea came from a convention he and Diane attended last fall. They put many of the components to the obstacle course together in the shop. The Utah contractor who developed it came to Great Valley to assemble the pieces.
It is grandkids-tested and is among other attractions in the Fun Zone including the Happy Horse Carousel, giant slide and games.
“How cool is this?” Dan said as he pointed to the newest attraction, the Candy Cannon, a compressed-air device complete with crosshairs on the front. “It shoots candy and the kids chase after the candy. We’ll shoot it twice a day on weekends.”
The cannon is mounted on a small 1997 Suzuki truck with an open bed.
The other Pumpkinville attractions remain: jump pillows, cow train, Pumpkinville Express, corn maize, hayride, Goat Mountain and apple blasters.
The Beer Garden features Ellicottville Brewing Co. craft beers including Pumpkinville Latte and EBC Harvest Ale. Two big-screen TVs have been added to the Beer Garden in its second year.
Don’t miss apples being pressed into cider at the Pumpkinville Cider Mill, a 100-year-old press. The air smells as sweet as the cider.
Pumpkinville will be open from 9 a.m. To 7 p.m. daily at 4844 Sugartown Road in Great Valley.