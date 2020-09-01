OLEAN — When fall is in the air, volunteers with the Pink Pumpkin Project organization know it’s time to get hundreds of pumpkins washed, painted and decorated for the annual fundraiser.
Along those lines, those interested in supporting Pink Pumpkin, which provides financial and emotional support to area women and men with breast cancer, can place their orders for decorated pumpkins beginning today.
Lynn Anzivine, founder of Pink Pumpkin, said the organization is getting ready to wash, decorate and sell 1,500 pumpkins, which is more than ever due to fundraiser limitations imposed this year from the pandemic.
In addition to the sale of the $10 pumpkins, the organization is also selling $10 T-shirts that are sponsored by ASAP Drain Cleaning Company and display the Pink Pumpkin logo along with the names of several area sponsoring businesses.
“The pumpkins will be delivered from Pleasant Valley (greenhouses and nursery) on Sept. 8 to our warehouse,” Anzivine said. “And the folks from Intandem and volunteers will start bleaching them (in a wash solution) and the weekend of Sept. 12 they will all be painted.”
The entire process will adhere to strict Covid-19 guidelines that include using a set number of volunteers who will wear masks, sit at assigned seats and sanitize work areas. Anzivine said the pumpkins were increased from last year’s number of 800 due to the fewer opportunities to hold fundraisers.
“We didn’t have to do as many pumpkins last year because we had so many other fundraisers that people were doing for us,” she explained. “We’re going to be at a deficit, so we’re doing 700 more so that will be $7,000 more to help us” assist survivors and victims of breast cancer.
She said the pumpkins will be picked up at the Bachman family’s warehouse at 1971 Four Mile Road on the corner of Birch Run Road in Allegany from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2; from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and 4; and from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5.
Those who pick up their pumpkins are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
“We want to make sure that everyone stays safe and healthy, but also that we are able to raise money for our ladies to help them while giving everyone a beautiful pumpkin,” Anzivine said.
“On the weekend of Sept. 12 we also will start sunflower sales over at Pumpkinville,” Anzivine continued. “You can go and pick your own sunflowers”
She said proceeds from that sale, which will be held on three consecutive weekends, will be provided to Pink Pumpkin.
On another fundraising note, Anzivine said the organization also sold out of its $100 raffle tickets. There are 20 chances to win and the top prize is $7,500.
“We actually sold 400 tickets in five days … we are beyond blessed with that.” she remarked. Drawing for the raffle will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19 on Facebook live. The Facebook event will include live music by The Chumps and other entertainment. During the virtual celebration, donations will be accepted online.
Anzivine said they were uncertain how well the raffle sales would do given the current state of the economy, but held firm to the belief that God would help them with the sale.
“And I can’t say enough about being in a small community, and how people rally around,” she added.
Anzivine said the pumpkins and T-shirts can be ordered on the Pink Pumpkin website at thepinkpumpkinproject.org as well as at a link on the organization’s Facebook page.