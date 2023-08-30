OLEAN — The Ladies Auxiliary to the Pulaski Club has canceled its September Social originally scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Pulaski Ladies September Social canceled
Kellen Quigley
Reporter/Editor
