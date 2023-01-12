Public meetings for Salamanca school logo, name discussion set

Meetings have been set to discuss the future name and logo for the Salamanca City Central School District follow a state directive. The present Warriors head logo (top left), a new monogram letter mark logo (top right) and a new full district logo are all currently in use by the school.

SALAMANCA — Families and residents in the Salamanca City Central School District will have at least three opportunities in the coming weeks to share their thoughts on the district logo and name going forward.

Following a November 2022 memo from New York State Education Department requiring schools to cease using Native American names and imagery in logos and mascots or lose millions in funding, Salamanca and Seneca Nation officials began their own discussions on whether or not the district should retire the Warriors name and Seneca male logo.

