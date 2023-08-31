OLEAN — Want to lend a hand on the city’s next big mural?
Volunteers are encouraged to come to the William O. Smith Recreation Center, 551 E. State St., from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 for a public painting day, said Tri-County Arts Council officials, to help complete a work led by muralist Alex Derwick.
The date is weather dependent.
Announced this winter after the Heart of Olean mural was painted on the Jamestown Community College campus, the new mural is planned for the east wall of the rec center’s arena. The six-color mural will show an older child helping a younger child, and the mural is expected to last for 25 to 30 years. The wall was cleaned and primed earlier this summer. It is expected the new mural — much smaller in size and complexity than the last — will take around three weeks to complete.
Officials also reported that the mural has been fully funded, and any additional donations will fund projects in the future. To learn more or to sponsor future work, visit https://www.tricountyartscouncil.org/public-art-olean-projects or stop by the TCAC office, 110 W. State St., during regular office hours from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Around 1,200 people helped paint the Heart of Olean mural in 2022 on all four walls of the Library and Liberal Arts Center at JCC’s downtown campus.