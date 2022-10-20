Nathaniel Dike Museum

The Nathaniel Dike Museum building was constructed in 1897 as the Dyke Street Engine Co. #2.

WELLSVILLE — The public is invited to help the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society celebrate the 125th anniversary of its home, the Nathaniel Dike Museum, from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

For more than 50 years the TRGHS has called the Nathaniel Dike Museum at 118 E. Dyke Street home. There it has collected, archived, and displayed memorabilia and records pertaining to the history of Wellsville and the people who settled and grew the town. The museum welcomes guests to view its exhibits and do research on Wednesdays from May through October and by appointment throughout the rest of the year.

