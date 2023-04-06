FRANKLINVILLE — The Franklinville Village Board will conduct a public hearing on its proposed nearly $1.01 million 2023 budget at 6 p.m. Monday at Village Hall.
The tentative budget prepared by Mayor Michael Sikora and Patti Sage, village clerk/treasurer, is $148,000 more than the 2022 budget of $947,854.
The mayor points out that $120,000 of the increase is due to an increase in the revenue from the state Consolidated Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS).
The $120,000 is “a wash,” said Deputy Mayor Ashley Schumaker. It will count toward increased state revenue the village plans to spend on street maintenance.
“The additional $28,589 increase consists of general increases in the cost of doing business including utilities, insurance and cost of labor,” Sikora said in an interview Tuesday.
The board has already voted to override the state’s 2% tax cap, Sikora said. The amount to be raised by taxes in the coming budget is about 5%.
Sikora encouraged residents with any budget questions to attend the public hearing on Monday.
The village board will convene its reorganization meeting at 5:45 p.m., just prior to the regular meeting where the budget will be discussed.
Sikora said the biggest driver for the budget are assessed property values, which have not been reassessed by the town in 25 years, despite village officials’ requests over the past 15 years.
“A revaluation will benefit our property owners by ensuring all properties are valued under the same standards and result in every property owner paying their proper share of all taxes,” Sikora said. “Once the evaluation is done, the tax rate will be adjusted to reflect the properties being assessed at 100% value which will lower the tax rate and ensure everyone pays an equal share.”
The town’s equalization rate dropped from 60% to 53% in 2022, and is expected to decline further to 44% in 2024, the mayor said. The lower the equalization rate, the more property values are likely out of balance. This means everyone isn’t paying their fair share — some too much, others not enough.
Village officials said they want to educate property owners about the need for a reassessment of all town property to assure that everyone is paying their fair share.
As an example, Sikora pointed to “a former dilapidated building that was renovated to be a new business, but is still assessed at $15,000 three years later.
“My biggest message is why revaluation is important,” Sikora said. “Everyone would pay their piece of the pie.
Everyone is assessed on a level playing field.”
Schumacher said the budget doesn’t call for any increase in sewer, water or refuse rates despite sewer and water capital projects this year.
With debt repayment required for the sewer capital project, a $29 a quarter charge will apply to each living unit. That totals $116 a year. It brings the total quarterly charge per unit to $136.50 or $546 a year.
The sewer capital project includes work started two years ago to make village infrastructure compliant with state environmental regulations, the mayor said.
Both village leaders said construction of the Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant along Route 16 north of the village is already having an impact on Franklinville. Businesses on Park Square are remodeling, local real estate sales are picking up and the labor force and increased traffic are benefitting local restaurants and other businesses.
Cattaraugus County picked up the multimillion dollar costs of the village extending sewer and water lines to the new state-of-the-art cheese plant now under construction.
Franklinville used to be more vibrant, Schumaker said. The village’s new Comprehensive Plan aims to bring that vibe back to the village with help from the economic impact of Great Lakes Cheese and its approximately 500 employees.