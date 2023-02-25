OLEAN — Residents of the Olean City School District will have the opportunity Tuesday to sound off on the proposal to spend an additional $5.5 million for the upcoming capital project following an unexpected expense.
The public forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the LGI Room of the Olean Intermediate Middle School (OIMS) to both inform the public and answer any questions about the March 14 referendum.
“When we have a vote of this magnitude, we want to make sure people go into it well-educated,” said Jenny Bilotta, business administrator for the district. “They may agree or they may not agree, but regardless we want to make sure they have all the facts out there.”
Phase two of the ongoing capital project, approved by voters in March 2020, is now expected to cost about $13.5 million, up from the original $8 million. The additional $5.5 million is primarily for the need to remove and replace about 3,000 dump truck loads of contaminated soil from the multipurpose field off Wayne Street.
The vote to OK the additional $5.5 million — a cost that would not increase taxes — is set for March 14 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the OIMS music suite.
The highlight of phase two is a new multi-purpose turf field complex for softball, baseball and football with underground drainage, stormwater retention and a stone sub-base to be constructed on the site of the current athletic fields built over the former glass factory. Bilotta said the district anticipated having to do some cleanup at the site, but learned a cleanup of the entire field was required.
“When we did more testing, we found that the soil wasn’t hazardous,” she said. “However, it is what the architects refer to as ‘dirty soil.’ There’s just a lot of stuff in there.”
The $5.5 price hike is also partially due to the general impact of inflation since the pandemic. Bilotta said some of the project’s costs the district sees now is 30% higher than when estimates were made during the development period.
The district will be bonding for the project, including the $5.5 million if approved, and then pay it off over the next 15 years. The additional cost would come from a combination of $1.5 million in reserve funds and about $4 million in state aid the district will receive, Bilotta explained.
“Between the reserves and the state aid, there will be no new taxes levied for this project,” she reiterated. “That’s the key that we need to stress.”
Bilotta said the public forum is a way for the district to share accurate information about the project, curbing the possibility of false data being shared online, as well as making the voters aware of where to get more information if desired.
Because Olean is a small city school and the project will exceed the district’s debt limit, a 60% majority is needed to approve the additional $5.5 million in spending, Bilotta said. If the vote passes, the school board would meet March 15 to certify the results.
Then at the board’s March 21 meeting, the board would accept the contracts from the companies that already bid on the project and were opened in December, Bilotta explained. The companies agreed to hold their bids in anticipation of the project pending the approved additional funds.
“We anticipate that within a week or two, you will see equipment out on that field because they are ready to go,” she added.
With a renovated multi-purpose athletic facility including turf fields and an improved recreation space outside OIMS with a new playground, Bilotta said the project would allow Olean students to potentially get outside and be active year-round.
“The surfaces that we’re using will allow so we aren’t tracking dirt and mud back into the buildings, which we’re seeing right now during spring and fall,” she said. “Gym classes can do a lot more out there that they normally wouldn’t be able to do.
“We see this athletic complex as being a hub of our community,” Bilotta continued. “I think it will attract some organizations and other teams to come and play in the area. We really see this as being a benefit for the community as well.”
For more information on the vote and capital project, email huskystrong@oleanschools.org or visit the district website, oleanschools.org.