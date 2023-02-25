Olean schools looking at March 14 capital project vote

Phase two of the Olean City School District’s capital project includes a new multi-purpose turf field, resurfaced tennis courts, playground, basketball court and a ramp from North Third Street to the athletic fields.

OLEAN — Residents of the Olean City School District will have the opportunity Tuesday to sound off on the proposal to spend an additional $5.5 million for the upcoming capital project following an unexpected expense.

The public forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the LGI Room of the Olean Intermediate Middle School (OIMS) to both inform the public and answer any questions about the March 14 referendum.

