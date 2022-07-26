OLEAN — No community residents attended Tuesday’s public hearing for the Olean City School District’s annual safety plan updates, but there are still opportunities for the public to make their opinions heard.
Dr. Genelle Morris, district superintendent, discussed the safety plan process, which requires a public hearing. She said district residents can also provide feedback through phone calls, emails or an online form posted on the district website.
“Our community, at their leisure, can go to our website and look at the plan. If there’s anything they think we should add that’s district related, please send us feedback,” she said. “That way we don’t miss anything. If there’s a community agency or something that you think we overlooked, the feedback is welcome.”
Annually, the district-wide safety plan should be reviewed and revised, including the district holding a public hearing to obtain feedback for 30 days before the school board approves the newly updated plan.
“A difference between the district- and building-level responses that are expected is that the district-wide safety plan is publicly available so the elements contained in that plan can be publicly accessible and reviewed by the public,” Morris said.
New York state has several requirements related to the safety plan, including having a district-wide response team, building-level response teams and both groups meeting throughout the year.
“That’s comprised of teachers, administrators, other staff, law enforcement and emergency response people in the area, some other community members and parents representation,” she said of the teams.
Morris said updates related to the safety plan this year include training and safety drills for school employees, training and safety trills for new employees and continual evaluations of the elements of comprehensive safety.
“We have to go over what our plan is going to look like and we have to talk about any revisions we’re making to the plan, for the most part,” she said. “We will make additional feedback changes based on whatever we get from people in the next 30 days.”
Morris said the district-wide safety committee assisted with the development and review of the plan with the previous superintendent. She said the plan will be presented to the board once the final revisions have been made.
“That team looks at what worked over the past year, what we need to add, if there’s anything that came up in current legislation and regulations that we need to add to the plan,” she said.
The district-wide plan, Morris explained, is a general guide and provides broad concepts, policies and procedures, outlining strategies rather than providing details and filed with the state Education Department. The building-level plans, however, are filled with detailed response strategies to specific events, outlining how school personnel and students will respond, such as evacuation and reassembling details, and is confidential and protected from disclosure.
“We want to make sure those details are specific to the buildings and that those are confidential in order to maintain safety protocols,” she added.
Morris said the district-wide plan has five main components: general considerations including hazard identification; emergency response planning; responding to threats and acts of violence; post-incident coordination and communication; and prevention and intervention strategies.
Some of the emergency responses outlined in the plan include emergency closings or school cancelation, early dismissal, evacuation, relocation, shelter in place and lockdowns.
“We will be participating in drills annually so that will be described as well since we do that as a district for all of the school,” Morris explained.
A newer requirement, added in response to COVID-19 by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2019, is a continuation of operations plan required by all public employers that are to be used in the event of a public health emergency involving a communicable disease, Morris said.
Looking ahead, Morris said the public comment period on the safety plan lasts through Aug. 23. The school board will then readopt the district safety plan on Aug. 30 and it will be posted on the district website and submitted to state Education Department and local law enforcement by Oct. 1.
“Our biggest thing that we’re trying to do to enhance safety is making sure we get all of our business protocols at the building and district levels to make sure everything is congruent with safety expectations and making sure that we’re reviewing and revising where necessary how we’re communicating, what our training will be like and when the drills will be to make sure everyone is ready to be safe in case of an emergency,” she said.
For more information or to share feedback on the safety plan, visit the district website or call (716) 375-8010.