OLEAN — No community residents attended Tuesday’s public hearing for the Olean City School District’s annual safety plan updates, but there are still opportunities for the public to make their opinions heard.

Dr. Genelle Morris, district superintendent, discussed the safety plan process, which requires a public hearing. She said district residents can also provide feedback through phone calls, emails or an online form posted on the district website.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social