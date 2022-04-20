COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A public act of reparation is planned for noon Sunday, following the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Eulalia’s Catholic Church, 6 E. Maple St.
Organizer Sarah Meyer said there will be a walking procession with the Holy Eucharist through Coudersport while praying the Rosary. The walk will be about a mile, and those who cannot walk are invited to join the simultaneous praying of the Rosary in church.
The act, on Divine Mercy Sunday, will conclude at the church with the Divine Mercy Chaplet and Benediction.
Meyer explained that Divine Mercy Sunday is the Sunday following Easter, a poignant day to seek the “unfathomable ocean of mercy” available to humanity. This Feast of Mercy concludes the Novena to Divine Mercy, "nine days of prayer that Jesus requested and by which He promised extraordinary graces to those who recite the Chaplet and trust in His endless mercy," Meyer said.
Following Pope Francis’ move for peace via his consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Blessed Virgin Mary on the Catholic Church’s celebration of the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Angel Gabriel to Mary, March 25th, "we have an opportunity in our area to answer Heaven’s continual call to make reparation for the violence, outrages, and offenses of humanity," Meyer said.
All are encouraged to participate in the public event of repentance and reparation, she added.
For further information, call (716) 244-3006.