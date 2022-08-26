Prospect Elementary capital project 1 year from completion

Construction work for the building addition at Prospect Elementary School has made substantial progress this summer as part of Phase 3.3 of the ongoing capital project.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — Work continued this summer in the Salamanca City Central School District’s ongoing capital project with construction work at Prospect Elementary.

Julian Schopp from Turner Construction gave an update to the Board of Education Tuesday on the current phases of the project, which includes active construction at Prospect and pre-construction at the Iroquois Drive campus.

