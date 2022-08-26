Prospect Elementary capital project 1 year from completion

SALAMANCA — Work continued this summer in the Salamanca City Central School District’s ongoing capital project with construction work at Prospect Elementary.
Julian Schopp from Turner Construction gave an update to the Board of Education Tuesday on the current phases of the project, which includes active construction at Prospect and pre-construction at the Iroquois Drive campus.
At Prospect Elementary, construction began in June as students wrapped up the school year. Schopp said they recently completed the building addition foundation with pouring concrete and waterproofing earlier in August, and a new classroom that was converted out of two smaller rooms was completed last week.
Upcoming milestones are a new classroom and bathroom and roof replacements completed by the end of the month, the structural steel for the addition in place and exterior wall start all planned for September, Schopp said.
“The addition is scheduled to be completed July 31, 2023, and the overall project should be substantially complete with the finishes out in the hallway in front of the new addition by Aug. 25, 2023,” he added.
At the Iroquois Drive campus, pre-work at the high school and district offices is undergoing state review, which is expected to be complete by September, Schopp said. With a bidding period expected to last through November, the project would break ground at the start of the new year.
Construction work includes remodeling the present district offices into a new Native American services suite, a new addition built for the district offices and upgrades to the building exteriors.
“The Native American services renovations isn’t scheduled to happen until school gets out at the end of this calendar school year,” Schopp explained. “Substantial completion for the project is the end of February 2024 with the district moving in in March 2024, and the project close-out will be wrapped up by June 2024.”
Meanwhile, Phase 4 of the project concerns athletic field upgrades at the Iroquois Drive campus, most notably a new track and field complex, softball field and tennis courts.
Schopp said the design period for the project will last through June 2023 with state review expected to take place between then and October. With bidding complete by November 2023, construction is expected to begin that holiday season with the project wrapped up by fall 2025.