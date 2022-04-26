TROY (TNS) — At 6, Davonte Paul was left in the freezing cold outside his family's home on Fifth Avenue as punishment.
Two days later, after authorities found him unconscious, the boy died of multiple system organ failure from hypothermia. The boy's mother, Nicole Bauer, claimed the child had drowned.
On Tuesday, a Rensselaer County jury began deciding the fate of Kevin Cox, the stepfather of the child. Prosecutors allege he murdered the child in a case of depraved indifference to human life.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Hauf said Cox locked Davonte outside in the snow in his pajamas as punishment on Feb. 9, 2020, because the child had defecated and urinated on the floor.
"I don't really know what to say. I just know that he wasn't alive," Cox told Troy detectives in a hospital bed interview that Hauf played for the jury in closing arguments
The prosecutor noted that by Cox's own admission he had left the child outside at least five other times.
Cox attempted suicide two weeks after the incident.
On Tuesday, Cox's attorney, Robert Molloy, did not deny that his client acted improperly but contended it did not rise to the level of murder.
The Times Union highlighted the case in a series of stories in 2020. In December 2019, the child's father, Freeston Paul, had written a petition to Ulster County Family Court Judge Marianne Mizel reporting that Cox and the boy's mother had taken the boy the prior June. He feared his son might be in danger, based on the prior history of Cox, who he said had previously restrained Davonte, making the boy cry, poured water on him to wake him up, and who had three prior prison stints and a history of domestic abuse. He desperately asked the court to track down his child but was rejected.
On Feb. 10, 2020, the father learned that his son was taken to Samaritan Hospital and then Albany Medical Center Hospital in critical condition. His son died the next day.
Cox, of Kerhonkson in Ulster County, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder. The murder charges carry the potential of 25 years to life.
The murder charge is based on the allegation that Cox showed such depraved indifference that his actions are akin to intentional murder.
Jurors have the option of convicting Cox of the lesser included offenses of second-degree manslaughter, which carries 5 to 15 years in prison, and criminally negligent homicide, which carries up to four years in prison. They can also find him guilty of misdemeanor assault instead of the first-degree charge.
