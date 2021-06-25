PROS to host 2021 ARRL Field Days this weekend
SPRINGVILLE —Pioneer, Radio, Operator Society (PROS) will be hosting the 2021 ARRL Field Days at 180 Elm St., in Springville, on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m. and possibly running 24 hours.
Field Days is to test ham radios operators and radio groups on setting up emergency communications and can be set up in remote locations or at local disasters.
“The public is invited to stop by and to operate our radios and to see what ham radio can do in a real emergency,” said Tim Plewik KD2IWN. “We have one person who took the time to design and built a portable communications trailer with alternative power. This will be his first test. Some radio clubs go all out and some have fun at it and make it a family event.”
For more info, visit arrl.org and search for Field Days.