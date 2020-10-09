BELMONT — Several propositions, just one competitive race and two empty lines on the ballot will greet Allegany County voters when they cast their ballots in local elections this year.
The only county-level race is for county judge. Incumbent Terrence Parker, a Republican, is unopposed for a new four-year term.
Town offices and propositions include:
• AMITY — David Gominiak, a Republican, is running for a four-year term as town justice.
• ANGELICA — David Szucs, on the independent Szucs for Town Justice line, is running unopposed for town justice. Proposition No. 1: “In accordance with the terms of the Amended Host Community Agreement between Hyland Facility Associates ad the Town of Angelica, dated December 27, 1999, as amended in February 14, 2005, shall the Hyland Project be expanded to include an additional 107 acres of cell area, which will trigger increased host fees to the Town and produce approximately $65,000,000 of additional revenue to the Town and approximately $13,000,000 of revenue to the Village of Angelica over the life of the facility?”
• CANEADEA — Edward Brucato, a Republican, is running unopposed to fill a vacant town board position.
• CUBA — Wendy Tuttle, a Democrat; and Paul Conklin, a Republican, are running unopposed for two town justice seats.
• FRIENDSHIP — Stephen Ritter, a Democrat, is running unoppopsed to fill a town councilman vacancy.
• GROVE — Kelly Mann, a Democrat, is running unoppopsed to fill a town councilman vacancy.
• HUME — Dawn Bentley, a Republican, is running unoppopsed to fill a town clerk and tax collector vacancy.
• INDEPENDENCE — Daniel Howe, a Republican, is running unopposed for town justice.
• RUSHFORD — Joseph Fusco Jr., a Republican, is running unopposed for town justice.
• WELLSVILLE — Deborah Ramsey, a Democrat, is running unopposed to fill a tax collector vacancy.
• WEST ALMOND — Kelly Bourne, a Republican, is running unopposed to fill a town clerk vacancy.
WIRT — Christie Miller, on the indepenent Better Roads line; and Dalra Ostrum, on the independent Darla for Councilman line, are running to fill a vacancy on the town board. Proposition No. 1: “Beginning on January 1, 2022, should term of office be increased from 2 years to 4 years for the Town of Wirt Highway Superintendent?” Proposition 2: “Beginning on January 1, 2022, should term of office be increased form 2 years to 4 years for the Town of Wirt Town Clerk and Tax Collector?”
Village offices up for vote include:
• ANDOVER — Republican Sten D. Heckman is running for a four-year term as village justice.
• ANGELICA — No candidate is lsited for a four-year term as village justice. Jane Tylenda and Robert Claypool, both Republicans, are running for two seats as village trustees.
• WELLSVILLE — Mayor Randy Shayler, a Republican, is running unopposed for a new four-year term. Bradley Thompson, a Republican, is running for a term as village justice. Edwards Fahs, a Republican, is the only candidate listed for two village trustee positions.