OLEAN — Mayor Bill Aiello on Tuesday released a tentative 2021-22 city budget with a general fund totaling $17,737,060 and carrying a 1.3% tax levy increase.
The tentative tax rate is $15.21 per $1,000 of assessed value. The tentative budget calls for $7,307,785 in property taxes, an increase of $51,289 over 2020-21. The budget also proposes using $500,000 from the city’s $3 million fund balance.
The tentative water fund is $3,851,214, with a 2% rate increase. While the sewer fund is $4,094,381, with no rate increase. The service fund totals $3,265,412.
Aiello said the state cut its municipal aid by 10%, or $200,983 in 2021-22 to $2,886,164.
The budget was sent to aldermen Monday night and released to the public on Tuesday. It was not on the Council’s Tuesday night agenda.
The budget includes a $2.7 million decrease in property values to $480,555,297.
In his budget remarks, Aiello notes that the 2020-21 budget introduced a year ago was “tossed aside” when the coronavirus pandemic hit less than a month later. The budget was cut so that there was no tax increase and the city froze spending.
Aiello listed several budget highlights including the state aid loss, the decrease in property value, using $100,000 from the contingency fund to lease police patrol vehicles, eliminating an unfilled fire department position and a part-time codes officer and hiring a part-time human services specialist.
Common Council committees will begin reviewing Aiello’s tentative budget in the coming weeks. The budget takes effect June 1.