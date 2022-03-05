OLEAN — The Olean Public Library will host Susan Wiggs, Olean native and top New York Times bestselling author, to speak for National Library Week at 7 p.m. April 9 at the historic Old Library Restaurant & Inn.
This program is free and open to the public.
Wiggs is the author of more than 50 novels, including the New York Times bestsellers “The Lost and Found Bookshop,” “The Oysterville Sewing Circle” and “Family Tree.”
Her forthcoming novel, titled “Sugar and Salt,” is slated to be released this July.
Some of her works will be available for purchase at the event courtesy of The Bookworm, an independently owned bookstore and gift shop of East Aurora.
A reception will follow the main event at 8 p.m. offering a further chance to mingle with the author. Tickets for the reception only, as the main event is free of charge, are $25, visit the library at 134 N. 2nd Street in Olean to pick them up or purchase them via the internet at www.eventbrite.com.