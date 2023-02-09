ALFRED — The sisters of Delta Chi Omega and the Center for Civic Leadership announced that Project Prom Dess will be held April 8 at Alfred State College.
The event will be held in the Pioneer Center between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
ALFRED — The sisters of Delta Chi Omega and the Center for Civic Leadership announced that Project Prom Dess will be held April 8 at Alfred State College.
The event will be held in the Pioneer Center between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Project Prom Dress is a student-driven initiative held annually as individuals and local bridal shops donate new and gently used gowns. The sorority sisters have collected hundreds of gowns, shoes and accessories.
“You don’t need a certain dress or style to be beautiful — you have the power to make any dress, no matter the shape or size, look gorgeous on you,” said Marina Miketish on behalf of DCO. “This event ties in so well with our other philanthropy project, Project Pearl, which teaches Love Your Body, Love Yourself.
“When I was looking for a prom dress myself, I didn’t realize how expensive they can be," Miketish said. "If I had known about this event I would have come here to see if there was a dress I fell in love with before I bought one. Girls can come pick up dresses anytime by appointment. They can look through dresses and get whatever they need.”
Cyan Corwine, director of global engagement and civic wellbeing, is excited to continue this event for the community. “This is such a magnificent event. We are excited to assist community members with their prom preparations. We know this event helps so many and means a lot to local families.”
Project Prom Dress returned last spring after COVID forced the event to be postponed for the previous two years. For more information, contact Corwine at CorwinCY@alfredstate.edu or (607) 587-4059.
