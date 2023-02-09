Project Prom Dress

Jenna Plouse of Delta Chi Omega shows off one of the dresses that will be available at Project Prom Dress. The event will be held April 8 in the Pioneer Center at Alfred State.

 Alfred State

ALFRED — The sisters of Delta Chi Omega and the Center for Civic Leadership announced that Project Prom Dess will be held April 8 at Alfred State College.

The event will be held in the Pioneer Center between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social