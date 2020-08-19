OLEAN — A project delay for a new survey and promises to help Boardmanville neighbors with future issues stemming from a new water pump station were put forward on Tuesday.
The Common Council in a special meeting unanimously approved a delay of up to 30 days on the beginning of construction on a new pump station near the corner of Main Street and Arland Avenue in order to get a third-party survey completed. However, after discussions, the suspension will not affect site work and removal of trees and brush from the area.
Mayor Bill Aiello said the delay was acceptable. City Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring said that it will take time before construction on the foundation of the building can begin.
“I think you’re probably looking at weeks,” Ring said, noting that the site has to be prepared and the water line tapped into beforehand — with no real cost being incurred in the meantime due to the delay.
Residents have voiced opposition to the project, noting concerns with drainage, sound from the pumps and a generator on site, intrusion on the neighborhood and the loss of wildlife habitat due to taking down trees and other vegetation. A week ago, several spoke out at a council meeting, while others joined together on Friday to meet with the mayor and other city officials.
Before the council’s resolution on Tuesday, construction was expected to start today on the $789,000 project.
Aiello noted that several compromises have been approved by city officials, including removing a radio tower, improved drainage, planting new trees and shrubs to limit storm runoff and limit neighbors’ views of the building, and a decorative access gate. The mayor said he also promised to meet again with residents to discuss steps moving forward.
Alderman Linda Witte, the Democrat who represents the project’s neighbors in the First Ward, said the survey would go a long way toward putting neighbors at ease that their property rights were not being violated.
“We know where it’s going — not everybody is happy with it,” Witte said. “We’d love to take it and put it way up high where we thought it would be, but that’s not going to happen.”
Noting the concerns of neighbors, “I really don’t think their list is that long,” Witte said. “Folks just want to make sure their property is not being intruded on.”
She said he hopes the city can further address the drainage, exacerbated by poor planning by developers farther up the hill a half-century ago and natural springs.
“They’re just asking to be treated fairly,” she added. “Tomorrow, we could find someone to do (the survey) next week or the week after.”
Alderman Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, said, “The onus is on us that if there’s something wrong, we’ll make it right.”
Witte noted that the project’s construction has already reduced costs after making changes to help neighbors.
“We’ve taken off the 80-foot tower, so we saved money on that,” she said.
Ring noted the project has roughly $45,000 in contingency funding built in, but it might not be enough to cover any potential change orders in construction or to help the neighbors by reducing noise, improving drainage and adding trees and shrubs to improve the view.
“We’ll figure out a way to fund that,” he said.
Aldermen called for the resolution to be amended to allow for site work, but not going so far as to commit to a major construction error if it turns out the city’s current survey is incorrect.
Several aldermen noted that better communication with neighbors — and between city departments and the council — could have improved the situation.
The project carries the name Stardust, after the location of the current pump at the end of Stardust Lane as well as the location of the water tanks above the street to be filled by the new pumps.
The name led to confusion, aldermen noted.
“I was thinking it was going to be up on Stardust Lane, not down on Arland,” said Alderman David Anastasia, D-Ward 7.
That project name and lack of communication with neighbors, said council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, diminished the trust they have in the project. Ring said it was also compounded by a map produced by an outside design firm with incorrect labels.
Witte said that, according to her reading of meeting minutes and notes, the correct location of the project was not used in any documents until the State Environmental Quality Review was completed recently.
Moving forward, she said, more emphasis has to be placed on keeping the council and neighbors of projects informed.
“We have to learn from a huge mistake,” Witte said.
Gonzales noted that, with neighbors not having trust in a city-employed surveyor, that they may have a problem with the city paying for a third-party survey. He briefly suggested that residents might want to pay for the survey, if that were the case.
The suggestion drew scoffs from residents attending the meeting, with several aldermen voicing the opinion the city should cover the cost.
“They shouldn’t have to pay for something we’ve done,” Witte said, with Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, agreeing.