OLEAN — Several programs are returning this month for the city’s youth and senior citizens.
The city’s afterschool program, run by the Department of Youth and Recreation and housed in the former St. John’s School, begins Wednesday and runs through the end of the school year. Open to students in third through eighth grades, the free program runs from 2:30-5:30 p.m. every school day, said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the department.
“We’re going to open the first day of school — we’ll be open on all school days,” he said, noting that it will be closed for holidays, the first of which for the year is Columbus Day in October.
The city’s COVID-19 facility guidelines are in effect — those who are unvaccinated must wear a mask when inside city buildings or city-rented facilities such as the St. John’s school for afterschool activities.
“We are ready to adapt, change as needed,” he said, but noted that all activities will be able to be held this year as were held in 2019.
Holiday-related parties and special events will be announced at a later date.
Two upstairs classroom spaces allow for children to play video or board games, various table games like air hockey and table tennis, make arts and crafts, or get homework help. The gymnasium at the school is also used for non-contact team sports like kickball, wiffle ball, free shot basketball, four-square and floor hockey. Healthy snacks will be provided.
For information on the facility, call 373-7465 or visit www.facebook.com/oleanyouthrec. Follow the department on Twitter @oleanyouthrec.
The city plans to run a youth basketball league for those in fourth through sixth grades from December through February, Shewairy said, and sign up information will be made available closer to the start of the season.
AT THE JOHN J. Ash Community Center, at 112 N. Barry St., the popular Slendaerobix program is beginning a new session for the fall and winter months. The exercise program focuses on aerobics and toning with high and low impact exercises.
The first session is Sept. 13. The sessions will run every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at the center. The cost is $4 per session, and no advance registration is necessary. Shewairy said the program is expected to run into May.
For more information, call 376-5666.
The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Congregate meals through the Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging are served at noon.
In addition, the Bartlett House and Olean Point Museum, at 302 Laurens St., remains open from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. Social distancing and face coverings are required for those who are not vaccinated. Call 376-5642 with questions or for more information.